Albuquerque officer honored for his actions during 2013 shooting spree

August 8 Evening Rush: Disturbing video shows moments after dog was thrown from balcony

by: KRQE Media

1. For the first time, people are getting a look at the horrifying moments after police say a woman threw her dog off a downtown Albuquerque balcony — and it’s this new video that has now landed her husband in legal trouble too.

Full Story: Video shows moments after woman threw dog from balcony

2. He’s accused of tricking people into thinking he was a police officer, but some alert residents knew something wasn’t right and called the real police. It took a multi-state search to finally find him.

Full Story: Man wanted for impersonating police in NM arrested in Illinois

3. The Isotopes are offering a way for fans to give back to the El Paso shooting victims. The team will be partnering with Vitalant Blood Services to host a mobile blood drive at this Monday’s games against the Round Rock Express.

Full Story: Isotopes holding blood drive for El Paso victims

4. Deep southerly moisture will combine with a couple of weather disturbances to keep widespread storms going across to Nee Mexico into the weekend. The first disturbance moves in on Friday spreading storms across a good portion of New Mexico. 

Full Story: Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

5. It was a scary day in Albuquerque: A man went on a shooting spree across town, ending with several officers shot and the suspect dead. Thursday, those officers were honored for their heroic actions that day.

Full Story: APD officers honored for heroic actions during 2013 shooting spree

