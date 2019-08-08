August 7 Evening Rush: President meets with El Paso shooting survivors and first responders

1. The president was met with protests upon landing in El Paso on Wednesday to honor the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting. Officers in riot gear surrounded the hospital where some of this weekend’s victims are being treated, in anticipation of President Trump’s visit there.

Full Story: President Trump arrives in El Paso to honor victims of mass shooting

2. Leading into the new school year, Albuquerque Public Schools is reminding families that active shooter and evacuation drills are replacing some fire drills.

Full Story: NM schools to have fewer fire drills, more active shooter preparedness

3. High pressure will move east of the state late this week. The result will be more widespread afternoon storms. Storms will favor the mountains and NE on Thursday. Storms become likely across the state Friday through the weekend.

Full Story: Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

4. There was a heavy police presence Wednesday afternoon at a downtown apartment complex where a man barricaded himself inside. Police say it started when someone went inside the Silver Gardens apartments, assaulted someone who lives there, then started a small fire.

Full Story: APD responds to barricaded suspect at downtown apartment complex

5. It’s up to state officials to select a firm to make some security upgrades to state buildings. The state’s General Services Department will choose from three firms. The firm will create security policies and procedures.

Full Story: New Mexico to issue contract for security master plan

The Evening’s Top Stories