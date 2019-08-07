August 6 Evening Rush: President Trump to visit El Paso on Wednesday

1. On Monday, President Trump made remarks from the White House in response to the shootings this weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The president is expected to visit the sites of the two mass shootings later this week.

Full Story: Trump focuses on mental illness after Dayton and El Paso shootings, doesn’t mention gun reforms

2. High pressure over the state will allow in enough moisture to touch off more scattered showers on Wednesday with most storms focused over the west and northern mountains. By late week the high will shift east setting up a more classic monsoon flow.

Full Story: Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

3. Electric buses are coming to Albuquerque, although they will not be used along the ART corridor. Mayor Tim Keller says the plan is to phase in more, as older buses age out.

Full Story: City will add 5 electric buses to ABQ Ride fleet

4. Some call it a piece of Santa Fe history, others call it a liability. A cottonwood tree that has been standing for decades was cut down Tuesday. It brought anger, frustration and even some getting arrested.

Full Story: Beloved tree cut down in Santa Fe’s historic downtown

5. Law enforcement is on high alert after the mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio, and quickly took action after people called Roswell police when they noticed a person putting multiple weapons into a vehicle.

Full Story: Police: Roswell man had multiple weapons and explosives in home

The Evening’s Top Stories