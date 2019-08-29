August 28 Evening Rush: Traveling nurse charged with rape

1. A traveling nurse is behind bars, accused of raping women in several states, including New Mexico. Police said Dustin Hopper allegedly targeted a woman in Gallup and attacked a woman in Apache County, Arizona just days later.

Full Story: Traveling nurse behind bars, accused of raping Gallup woman

2. A Bernalillo County commissioner is looking to resolve the ongoing camera debate. Commissioner Debbie O’Malley plans to introduce a resolution to double the amount of funding, as well as come up with a plan to get lapel cameras.

Full Story: Bernalillo County commissioner proposes another resolution to BCSO camera debate

3. New revenue forecasts show New Mexico will have a lot of new oil money to spend when the legislative session rolls around next January. That has state Republicans going on the offensive, saying let’s spend it on road projects, not bigger government.

Full Story: Economists project $900 million surplus for New Mexico

4. Two brothers were in a knockdown, drag-out fight that included a hatchet and a distraught father trying to get control of his sons. When police showed up, the situation almost turned deadly right away.

Full Story: Video: APD responds to brawl between brothers

5. Limited moisture will be focused over southern New Mexico on Thursday leading to scattered showers. Farther north, Albuquerque will remain dry as will the northern mountains.

Full Story: Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

The Evening’s Top Stories