August 27 Evening Rush: New details revealed about Roswell fireworks explosion

1. A report from the State Fire Marshal’s Office reveals what caused a fireworks explosion in Roswell that killed one firefighter and severely injured another. After working for hours to prepare fireworks for the Fourth of July show, one Roswell firefighter told investigators they were down to their last box of the day when the deadly explosion sparked.

2. The driver who was shot after doing donuts in the middle of busy Albuquerque intersections was in court Tuesday, gunshot wound and all. It’s still a mystery why the 23-year-old with no criminal record caused such a commotion.

3. The man charged with killing a veteran will stay locked up until trial. Francisco Gomez is accused of robbing then shooting Matthew Gurule, who was sitting in his car on the Belen mesa. Tuesday in court, Judge Cindy Mercer ruled Gomez is a danger to the community and ordered him held without bond.

4. University of New Mexico Lobo football ticket sales are continuing to struggle. It’s a dramatic drop over the last three years. Now they’re pulling all the stops to get people to buy tickets.

5. Moisture will remain in place across the south fueling storms Tuesday afternoon. The most widespread rain will be over southwest New Mexico. Look for isolated storms in the metro area as well.

The Evening’s Top Stories