August 21 Evening Rush: Grants police investigating rape allegations

1. A State Police officer has been suspended and recently fired from his high school coaching job. Those moves come in the wake of some alarming allegations. The teen says it happened back in March when she was a high school senior.

2. Vice President Mike Pence dropped in on Artesia, New Mexico, Wednesday afternoon. His campaign visit focused on the trade agreement the president is pushing for. The vice president told the crowds the new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada would greatly bolster the booming oil industry in New Mexico.

3. A local principal is charged with DWI and reckless driving. While he claimed there was a good reason for his truck being in such bad shape at the time, police did not buy it.

4. An Albuquerque man accused of killing a woman in the North Valley will stay locked up. Police arrested 35-year-old Jared Ryan for the murder of 43-year-old Patricia Esquibel on Saturday. Ryan claims he got into an argument with Esquibel when she pulled out a knife.

5. After an active storm day across the state, our weather pattern will take a turn to drier conditions to end the week. Look for fewer storms to develop Thursday with the best chance to get wet setting up across the east.

The Evening’s Top Stories