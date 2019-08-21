August 20 Evening Rush: Heavy police presence shuts down intersection at San Mateo, Lomas

1. Witnesses say it was chaos on one of Albuquerque’s busiest streets during rush hour Tuesday afternoon as a man in a Subaru was doing donuts in an intersection.

2. A crash last year left a man dead, after a woman driving on Juan Tabo hit him. A police report showed the driver wasn’t at fault, but the man’s family is still blaming her and Albuquerque Police.

3. A few years ago, the Department of Justice reprimanded APD for being reckless with its use of force. Tuesday morning, Mayor Keller went before Federal Judge James Browing saying the city and its police force are back on track.

4. APD announced it has fired an officer for roughing up a handcuffed suspect, and then lying about what happened. APD has kept this case a secret since February. Tuesday afternoon, it was revealed that not only was the officer recently fired, he’s also been charged with a crime.

5. Deep moisture combined with a weak weather disturbance should touch off a good crop of afternoon storms on Wednesday. The favored areas for rain will be the mountains, northeast and southwest.

The Evening’s Top Stories