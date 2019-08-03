August 2 Evening Rush: Albuquerque not seeing expected influx of asylum seekers

1. Asylum seekers for months had been coming in and out of Albuquerque in busloads–and after making major arrangements to accommodate them, the city is hardly seeing any at all stay here. City officials say it’s all due to changes made by the Trump administration.

2. The man accused of shooting a driver on I-40 last month is now facing a lawsuit for another shooting that left a man dead back in April. Back in April, police say they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds at an Albuquerque home. That man later died at the hospital; his wife survived.

3. We are waiting patiently for a thunderstorm in Albuquerque. Eventually, a gust front will trigger rain in the city. Any storms that develop this evening will dump off heavy rain. Flash flooding is a threat for any slow-moving storms tonight and tomorrow.

4. He was walking to get popcorn on Thanksgiving night 2018. It was a trip that would cost Barnaby Matos his life. His family believes not enough has been done in this case, so they have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

5. Police are hoping home surveillance footage will help them understand what led up to a shooting death in Los Ranchos. Officers say the suspect called 911 Friday morning saying he shot a man inside a home near Solar and Fourth Street. That’s near Alvarado Elementary School.

The Evening’s Top Stories