August 19 Evening Rush: Charges piling up against man accused of murdering US Marine

1. It looks like it was a random encounter that resulted in a Marine being murdered. Matthew Gurule’s mother searched for a month to find her missing son. His body has finally been found, and his accused killer faced a judge Monday.

Full Story: Investigators say Marine’s deadly encounter with accused killer was random

2. City Councilor Isaac Benton wants a judge to be able to take away someone’s guns if they are deemed to be an extreme threat to the community. Before the city council meeting started, people were already protesting that ‘red flag’ resolution.

Full Story: Albuquerque city councilor pushes for ‘red flag’ gun control law

3. A UNM professor is locked out of the United States after he tried to apply for a work visa to come back to work. After two months, his visa is still not approved. Now, UNM is suing the federal government, claiming many patients are at risk if he doesn’t come back to work soon.

Full Story: Lawsuit: UNM professor locked out of the country, unable to get visa

4. An Albuquerque man who caught a break last week was back in court Monday for a different crime. Matthew Nieto was one of three young men charged in the death of an innocent driver at Eubank and Menaul in 2017. Now, he’s facing domestic violence and battery charges.

Full Story: Albuquerque man arrested three days after getting probation for deadly 2017 crash

5. High pressure just to the east of New Mexico will pull deeper moisture into the state through midweek. The result will be scattered storms through Thursday. Late in the week and through the weekend dry air returns reducing storms.

Full Story: Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

The Evening’s Top Stories