August 16 Evening Rush: Man carrying gun unsettling plaza visitors

1. A number of people have been posting pictures of a man on social media, saying he’s harassing and threatening local vendors who appear to be Hispanic — and he does it while carrying a gun on his hip. They want police to step in, but police say he hasn’t broken the law.

Full Story: City of Santa Fe investigates allegations of man harassing people on the Plaza

2. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has been scheduled to visit New Mexico as a special guest for a United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade event. Local news stations reported Thursday that Pence is expected to attend the Aug. 21 event hosted by America First Policies, an organization supporting policy initiatives.

Full Story: VP Mike Pence to speak on trade agreement in New Mexico

3. New Mexico could possibly be affected by an appeals court decision. The ruling blocks the Trump administration from rejecting asylum seekers coming into the United States if they have crossed through a third country first, targeting people from Central America.

Full Story: Court: US can reject asylum along parts of Mexico border

4. This weekend will be hot and unseasonably dry. We’ll likely see a few places reach record highs between Sunday and Saturday in southeast New Mexico. The high starts slowly pushing back into New Mexico on Tuesday and finally gives the mountains some rain.

Full Story: Connor’s Friday Evening Forecast

5. A driver who killed a Rio Rancho teacher while high on meth continues to make excuses for the crash. Carol Sanchez at her sentencing on Friday refused to admit that it was her drug addiction that led to the deadly crash at Academy and Eubank in 2017.

Full Story: Drugged driver in deadly crash gets 10 years behind bars

The Evening’s Top Stories