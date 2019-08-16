August 15 Evening Rush: Woman shot in her hand through apartment wall

1. A bullet came through a woman’s bedroom wall from the apartment next door — and the neighbor who pulled the trigger from just feet away is now in big trouble. Tuesday night, while asleep in her bed at the Theta Apartments, Debra Roybal was shot in her hand.

Full Story: Albuquerque woman shot through bedroom wall by neighbor

2. Irreplaceable antiques gone overnight. A New Mexico church is devastated after thieves got away with the most valuable items in their church. The small church near Cochiti has a rich history. Members say some of the items that were stolen were one-of-a-kind.

Full Story: Gunman wounds at least 6 Philadelphia police; 2 more trapped

3. Bernalillo County deputies are asking for help solving a woman’s grisly death. In May, the body of Marsha Bush was found dismembered on the side of Juan Tomas Road in the East Mountains. Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the case.

Full Story: $1,000 reward offered for help solving East Mountains murder

4. A dry westerly flow will continue through the weekend limiting the number of storms across the state. Highs will jump into the mid to high 90’s in central sections and well over 100° for eastern New Mexico.

Full Story: Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

5. The reason behind the extra foot traffic at the Rio Grande Zoo is black and white. Attendance numbers for the new the penguin exhibit’s first few weeks of operation show that calling the attraction a “hit” is an understatement.

Full Story: Start of penguin exhibit boosts zoo attendance by 80%

