August 14 Evening Rush: Police arrest repeat DWI offender

1. It’s alarming enough watching video of police pulling over a suspected drunk driver who seems to have no idea what he’s doing. It’s downright frightening when you learn he already has 12 DWIs.

Full Story: Police video shows serial drunk driver struggle through sobriety tests

2. At least one gunman opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a drug warrant in a Philadelphia neighborhood, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the evening, including a potential hostage situation, authorities said. (AP)

Full Story: Gunman wounds at least 6 Philadelphia police; 2 more trapped

3. With her baby strapped to her chest and two toddlers in the back, State Police say they found a drunk mom who had crashed into a bush in southern New Mexico. She then tried to give police a bizarre excuse that they weren’t falling for.

Full Story: Police say drunk mom crashed car with 3-month-old strapped to chest

4. The state held its first public meeting on legalizing marijuana on Wednesday. The big concern: who would run it and who should make money off it.

Full Story: Task force to legalize recreational marijuana holds first public meeting

5. Scattered storms will continue across the east tonight before drier air moves in from the west. The drier air will lead to fewer storms to end the work week and warmer temps. Few if any storms will fire over the weekend.

Full Story: Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

