August 13 Evening Rush: New video shows downtown Albuquerque brawl

1. A brawl captured on camera lasted at least five minutes right off Central Avenue in downtown Albuquerque. There were no police in sight, but now police would like to know more about the guy at the center of it all.

Full Story: Albuquerque brawl video raises questions about police presence

2. Survivors of the deadly shooting rampage at the Clovis library are now suing the shooter’s family, claiming they could have prevented the tragedy. The main claim? The teen’s dad made it way too easy for him to get his hands on a gun.

Full Story: Clovis library shooting survivors sue shooter’s family

3. Moisture will move in from the east tonight increasing storm chances on Wednesday. The best storm coverage will be over eastern sections of the state but the metro area will see scattered storms.

Full Story: Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

4. A notorious killer is avoiding jail time, again. Mitchell Overhand spent more than two decades behind bars for killing his parents. Then last year, he was sentenced to a year in prison for kidnapping a man, but prosecutors say he recently violated probation by testing positive for drugs.

Full Story: Notorious teen killer back in court for probation violation

5. The man accused in a carwash murder is behind bars. APD says detectives arrested Jerred Holguin last night following a three-week search. Police say Holguin is the man caught on video shooting and killing Matthew Shaw during an argument at a carwash near San Mateo and Lomas.

Full Story: Police arrest suspect in deadly car wash shooting

The Evening’s Top Stories