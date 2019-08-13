August 12 Evening Rush: Neighbors upset over plans to build fitness center

1. People in an upscale neighborhood in the far Northeast Heights are up in arms after receiving a notice that a gym could be going up next to their backyards. It’s at the southeast corner of Paseo Del Norte and Holbrook.

Full Story: NE Heights neighbors upset about possible gym construction nearby

2. It’s been more than three years since an Albuquerque teen was arrested for taking a deadly joyride in a stolen SUV — but his murder case has still not gone to trial, and the judge is quickly losing patience.

Full Story: Still no progress in case of teen accused of running over, killing man

3. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has named her new choice for the state’s public education department. Ryan Stewart has worked as an educator and reformer in both California and Pennsylvania. He says he took the job in New Mexico because of the obvious effort to improve education.

Full Story: Governor’s choice for education secretary announced

4. High pressure is moving back over the state. This will limit the chance for showers to the northeast and southwest over the next two days. A back door front will help increase storm chances by Wednesday and Thursday.

Full Story: Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

5. The Trump administration is proposing a new rule, making it harder for immigrants to become citizens. Federal law currently requires people seeking green cards and legal status to prove they won’t be a burden to the U.S. The definition of that is being expanded to include immigrants using government benefits, including food stamps and Medicaid.

Full Story: New rules to deny green cards to many legal immigrants

The Evening’s Top Stories