August 1 Evening Rush: Inmates indicted after attacking corrections officers

1. The Dona Ana County District Attorney’s Office has released footage from the night two correctional officers were attacked by a group of inmates last month.

2. A man posing as a salesman gave a local mom quite the scare Wednesday when he came on her property. When he wouldn’t leave, she confronted him. She even threatened him with a gun.

3. A back door cold front will move into NE New Mexico on Friday. The result will be more storms for the northeast and northern mountains. Drier air moves into the east on Saturday but storms will continue in central and western areas through the weekend.

4. New Mexico school districts are still experiencing teacher shortages despite a pay increase. Albuquerque Public School officials say they are down about 228 teachers. They do say some teachers are in the hiring process.

5. The state’s Environment Department is putting in place an emergency rule regulating the hemp industry. The rule allows those who manufacture hemp to begin their operations in New Mexico.

The Evening’s Top Stories