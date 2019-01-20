Skip to content
FOX New Mexico
Sports Desk: Former NBA and Lobo star returns; NM United prepares for Colorado Rapids
June 11 Evening Rush: Fire burning near High Desert in Albuquerque
June 10 Evening Rush: State, city officials announce lawsuit against U.S. government
Sports Desk: Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida’s 2009 fight going into UFC Hall of Fame
Italy beats Australia 2-1 on Bonansea’s stoppage time goal
In the Community
Everyday Adoption Center features 8-week old pup named Little
Support homeless students by donating to Food for Kids at Smith’s locations this June
Learn about beekeeping during Albuquerque’s Pollination Celebration event
June 14 Morning Rush: Motorcyclist accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in video
Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast
San Juan River Balloon Rally is back
Crime Stoppers seeking information on 30-year-old murder
Watch a film among the airplanes during ‘Movie Under the Wings’ event
Water Utility Authority offers tips on smart summer watering
June 13 Morning Rush: Police investigate fatal shooting at Albuquerque grocery store
Mark vs The Mountain
Video: Episode 20 Highest house in New Mexico built
PHOTOS: The ‘Mountain House’ is finished
Sports Desk: Lobo recruit JT Thor knows what he wants in a school
June 7 Evening Rush: Video shows suspect in UNM baseball player’s murder
June 6 Evening Rush: Firefighters recovering after Roswell explosion
Sports Desk: Lambert makes MLB debut; MW releases basketball conference schedules
June 5 Evening Rush: 12 firefighters injured in explosion at Roswell airport
Sports Desk: UNM pitcher Justin Slaten selected by Texas Rangers
June 4 Evening Rush: Capital outlay money to fund dozens of Albuquerque projects
Sports Desk: Mathis leaving the Lobos; NMHU Vatos return home as champs
June 3 Evening Rush: Severe storm threat continues into Tuesday
Sports Desk: NM United adds a friendly, Spicy P makes noise and Kelati adds another regional award
Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway
City Councilor prepares to compete in 2019 National Senior Games
Utah veterinarian killed at ABQ brewery used drugs meant for his animals
Man accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in Facebook video