ProFootball Challenge

Now Trending on KRQE.com
Former UNM athletics director Paul Krebs indicted in connection to Scotland golf trip
Man faces potential prison time for keeping pet gator in Santa Fe
Teen killer headed back to jail for probation violation
Vice President Mike Pence visits New Mexico
NMDOH warns of vaping-associated lung disease
CBS: Loophole dropped from Epstein sex offender list in New Mexico
Former New Mexico State Education Secretary named Interim Superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools
Weather
Christopher’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Don't Miss
The Series, A Mother’s Love Part 2: Catching a Killer
Video: Women escape in pickup truck after cheating local nail salon
‘Rage room’ to open doors in Albuquerque
Video: Alaska kayakers escape wave from glacier collapse
Abundance of gas stations at busy Albuquerque intersection irks neighbors
First 2019 human case of West Nile virus in Doña Ana County
NMDOT asks drivers to be cautious as school year begins