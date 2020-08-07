Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Community Interviews
New Mexio Living
Sports
Dallas Cowboys
New Mexico by Choice
Contests
TV Guide
Search
Search
Search
FOX New Mexico TV Schedule
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Police investigate fatal crash in northwest Albuquerque
Video
Agencies investigate fire that burned down part of Ojo Caliente Spa
Video
Taos man severely injured cliff jumping in Abiquiu Lake
Video
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
Infamous ‘pig house’ could be torn down as soon as this month
Video
Gov. Lujan Grisham, health officials provide update on COVID-19 efforts Thursday
Video
Supplemental SNAP benefit increases being issued in August
Video Forecast
Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
NMSU marching band creates masks with opening for instruments
Video
Taos man severely injured cliff jumping in Abiquiu Lake
Video
El Camino Donuts sets up shop in Nob Hill
Video
More Don't Miss