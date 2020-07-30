Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
2020 Elections
Politics – Government
Protests
Washington D.C. Bureau
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
KRQE+
Don’t Miss
Entertainment
Weird
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
Los Alamos teen top winner in nationwide competition
Video
Belen Police track down duo who trashed elementary school
Video
State lawmaker proposes name change for Kit Carson Elementary School
Video
GOP hopes to flip back congressional seat
Video
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Extreme Heat
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Contests
Email Newsletters
Horoscopes
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Meet The Team
Mobile Apps
New Mexico Lottery
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Find a Job
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
VIDEO: Flash of light over northern New Mexico sky
Video
State doctor addresses COVID-19 testing and quarantine period
Video
New Mexicans frustrated with wait times for MVD appointments
Video
Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment
Video
New Mexico is one of the 30 states warning of seeds coming from China
Video
How to see Comet NEOWISE in New Mexico: NASA tips for stargazers
Video
Video Forecast
Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Los Alamos teen top winner in nationwide competition
Video
Pandemic alters traditional campaigning for 2020 elections in New Mexico
Video
FBI, Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office reopen 45-year-old cold case
Video
More Don't Miss