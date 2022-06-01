FCC Applications

Last Updated: June 1, 2022

On June 1, 2022, Mission Broadcasting, Inc., licensee of K24CT-D, Channel 24, Alamogordo, NM, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its broadcast license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff380e459490180f18c25c901ea&id=25076ff380e459490180f18c25c901ea&goBack=N