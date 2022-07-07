ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new book is tackling themes of grief and loss, the highs and lows of teenage life, teenage pregnancy, family planning, career planning, and more. “Cheese Puffs” is the debut novel from young adult actress and YouTuber Ruby Matenko.

The book follows Madison Davis. A girl with big dreams. At 15, she’s a straight-A student, the editor-in-chief of her high school newspaper, and she plans to go to Harvard to study journalism. Matenko, now 15 herself, began writing the book when she was 12. “I’ve always loved to read and write since a very young age, I was like 4 and I just loved stories and I loved characters so much and I started writing my own stories. And I’ve also always had an interest in babies and pregnancy and childbirth and I think a lot of this is because my grandfather practiced family medicine for 40 years,” Matenko says.

More information on Matenko and “Cheese Puffs” is available on her YouTube channel.