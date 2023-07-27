NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Numerous ghost towns sit within New Mexico’s border, containing traces of history and the stories of what life in the Land of Enchantment used to look like. While some “ghost towns” have been resurrected and now serve as functioning cities, some are just remnants of buildings that reflect the southwestern lifestyle of the past.

Newmexico.org estimates that there are over 400 ghost towns in the state, but many haven’t stood the test of time, leaving just foundations or old mining equipment in their stead. However, some still stand as entire towns – a few of which are even thought to be haunted.

Notable New Mexico Ghost Towns

Chloride

Chloride, New Mexico, got its start in the late 1800s when a man named Harry Pye stumbled upon silver while on contract with the army. He kept the location a secret until he completed his service and eventually selected a few partners to help turn the area into a mining town.

Newmexico.org says, “During the 1880s, Chloride had 100 homes, 1,000-2,000 people, eight saloons, three general stores, restaurants, butcher shops, a candy store, a lawyer’s office, a doctor, boarding houses, an assay office, a stage line, a Chinese laundry, and a hotel.”

The town declined quickly in population with the silver panic of 1893. Now, around 27 original buildings stand in Chloride, and around 20 people still reside there.

To learn more, visit newmexico.org or sierracountynewmexico.info.

Chloride, New Mexico | Adobe Stock

Lake Valley

Similarly to Chloride, Lake Valley was established as a silver-mining town that prospered until the silver panic. The Bridal Chamber Mine drew workers to the town, and it quickly grew to a population of around 4,000 people. A few remaining residents stayed in the town until the late 1900s, and now, it is a truly empty as a ghost town.

Although much of what remains of the town is in shambles, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) restored the schoolhouse and chapel of Lake Valley. The town now offers self-guided tours, and a caretaker from the BLM has been assigned to watch over the land.

To learn more, visit newmexico.org or blm.gov.

Lake Valley, New Mexico | Adobe Stock

Shakespeare

To the southwest of Lordsburg sits the ghost town of Shakespeare. The town was initially called Mexican Springs when it was primarily used as a stop on a stagecoach line. With the discovery of a silver ore, around 3,000 people came to live and work in the town.

Throughout its active years, Shakespeare was riddled with Wild West crime. The town saw its end when a new railroad line settled in about three miles from Shakespeare in what is now Lordsburg, and that became the hub for residents and visitors. In 1970, Shakespeare was declared to be a National Historic Site, and now, tours of the ghost town are offered daily.

To learn more, visit shakespeareghostown.com.

White Oaks

White Oaks started as a cattle community that boomed when gold was discovered in Baxter Mountain. The town was one of Billy the Kid’s favorite stops, with the crime bringing in similar numbers of lawyers to nearly match the number of miners.

Homes in White Oaks were built in an Anglo style with pitched roofs, countering the Adobe style of many other New Mexico ghost towns. When the gold ran out, and the railroad took a pass on White Oaks and instead opted for what is now Carrizozo, the town died out.

Today, many of the historic buildings still stand, available for visitors to explore. A must-see in this ghost town is the “No Scum Allowed Saloon.”

To learn more, visit newmexico.org.

To learn more about some of New Mexico’s ghost towns, check out the ghost town map below.

New Mexico Ghost Town Map