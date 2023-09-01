NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first official day of fall is approaching on September 23, and New Mexico is gearing up for the season with all kinds of fall events and festivals. From wine to pumpkin patches, pie festivals, fairs, and more, there is a fall event in New Mexico to fit everyone’s taste.

Below is a list of many 2023 fall events in the Land of Enchantment, including dates, locations, and admission prices as they are available.

Fall Festivals

Albuquerque

Belen

Clovis

Corrales

2023 Corrales Harvest Festival Dates: September 30 and October 1 Location: Village Marketplace Cost: Adults $15; 12 and under free



Edgewood

Harvest and Fiber Festival Dates: September 2 and 3 Location: Wildlife West Nature Park Cost: Adults $9; seniors $7; students $5; under 5 free



Manzano

Manzano Mountain Retreat Dates: Weekends from September 22 to October 29 Location: Manzano Mountain Retreat Cost: General admission $10; children 3 to 10 $5; 2 and under free



Mimbres

Santa Fe

For a list of pumpkin patches to visit throughout the state, click here. If you are looking to get your hands on a pumpkin spice latte, a list of places that serve the fall drink in New Mexico can be found at this link.

*More events will be added to this list as more information is released