NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first official day of fall is approaching on September 23, and New Mexico is gearing up for the season with all kinds of fall events and festivals. From wine to pumpkin patches, pie festivals, fairs, and more, there is a fall event in New Mexico to fit everyone’s taste.
Below is a list of many 2023 fall events in the Land of Enchantment, including dates, locations, and admission prices as they are available.
Fall Festivals
Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Fair
- Dates: September 7 to 17
- Location: EXPO New Mexico
- Cost: Adult $15; senior $8; children $8; 5 and under free
- Harvest Festival at the Botanic Garden
- Dates: October 7 and 8
- Location: ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden
- Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
- Dates: October 7 to 15
- Location: Balloon Fiesta Park
- Cost: General admission $15; 12 and under free
Belen
- 2023 Roadrunner Festival
- Dates: October 28 and 29
- Location: 129 S. 3rd Street
Clovis
- 1 yr Anniversary Fall Festival
- Date: October 28
- Location: Williams Livestock Ranch
Corrales
- 2023 Corrales Harvest Festival
- Dates: September 30 and October 1
- Location: Village Marketplace
- Cost: Adults $15; 12 and under free
Edgewood
- Harvest and Fiber Festival
- Dates: September 2 and 3
- Location: Wildlife West Nature Park
- Cost: Adults $9; seniors $7; students $5; under 5 free
Manzano
- Manzano Mountain Retreat
- Dates: Weekends from September 22 to October 29
- Location: Manzano Mountain Retreat
- Cost: General admission $10; children 3 to 10 $5; 2 and under free
Mimbres
- 2023 Mimbres Valley Harvest Festival
- Date: October 7
- Location: San Lorenzo Elementary School
Santa Fe
- 20th Annual Santa Fe Fiesta de los Niños
- Dates: September 2 and 3
- Location: El Rancho de las Golondrinas
- Cost: Adults $8; seniors, teens, veterans, and students $6; 12 and under free
- 1st Annual Fall Fest, Car Show
- Dates: September 30
- Location: Santa Fe Railyard
- Cost: Vehicles $25; motorcycles $15; bikes/pedals $10
- 51st Annual Santa Fe Harvest Festival
- Dates: October 7 and 8
- Location: El Rancho de las Golondrinas
- Cost: Adults $10; seniors, teens, veterans, and students $8; 12 and under free
- Mountain and Valley Wool Festival
- Dates: October 7 and 8
- Location: Santa Fe County Fairgrounds
- Cost: Free
For a list of pumpkin patches to visit throughout the state, click here. If you are looking to get your hands on a pumpkin spice latte, a list of places that serve the fall drink in New Mexico can be found at this link.
*More events will be added to this list as more information is released