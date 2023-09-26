SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – A World War II aircraft that led the airborne invasion on D-Day, June 6, 1944, will take to the skies in southern New Mexico.

The C-47 troop carrier aircraft named “That’s All, Brother,” will be on display at the War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa. The plane carried the 101st Airborne Division paratroopers into Normandy, France. During the remainder of WWII, “That’s All Brother” served in Operation Dragoon, Market Garden, the Relief of Bastogne, and Operation Varsity.

Museum visitors will have a chance to fly on the plane. Passengers will experience the engine start up sequence, taxi to the runway, and a pause on the runway for a full engine run-up and flight clearance. Once airborne the flight lasts approximately 20 to 25 minutes in the air. The plane will be at the museum Oct. 3-9. The cost to fly on the plane is $275.

