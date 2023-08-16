ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A founding member of Wu-Tang Clan is set to perform a free concert in downtown Albuquerque. GZA will be performing, backed by the Phunky Nomads, on September, 16 as part of the Burque Live concert series.

The show will be from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with Central Ave. closed from 5th Street to 8th Street. The show is free but people will have to register ahead of time online.

GZA will also host a free chess tournament on September 16 for local kids in partnership with Learners Chess Academy. That will take place at the Downtown Convention Center. People can also register for that event online.