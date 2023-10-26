ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The World’s Biggest Bounce Park is coming to Albuquerque this fall, and it is setting up shop outside of the Coronado Center mall. FUNBOX, the giant bounce park, spans a total of 25,000 square feet and includes ten different play zones.

The bounce park will be located on the west side of the mall near DICK’s Sporting Goods and Round1 Bowling for a temporary amount of time, so those who are interested should check it out while it is here. Dan Palmer, Albuquerque’s FUNBOX franchisee, says, “I’m thrilled to bring the fun and energy of this large-scale amusement to Albuquerque for the first time. FUNBOX will surprise and delight families with our boundless opportunities for non-screen time fun!”

FUNBOX provides a great chance for an economic boost in the area, with visitors from the inflatable going to the mall and mall visitors checking out the bounce park. On top of that, the company will be donating a portion of the proceeds will go to a local cause, The New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranch. FUNBOX’s founder, Antonio Nieves, is a former foster youth and wants to make a positive impact by giving back to local foster care communities.

FUNBOX will hold its opening weekend starting on Friday, October 27, and is offering an opening special of $9 for a 90-minute jump session. The first session available is at 3 p.m. on Friday and is open to everyone ages two and up. To find out more or to buy tickets, click here.