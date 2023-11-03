PAGOSA SPRINGS, C.O. (KRQE) – Wolf Creek Ski Area has announced its opening weekend dates for the upcoming ski season: Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12. Wolf Creek says the area got an “all-natural settled base” of snow, measuring at six inches, when it snowed on October 28 and 29. For 2023’s opening weekend, the following facilities will be open:

Nova beginner chairlift

Nova trail

Susan trail

Magic Carpet

Ski School

Ski and Snowboard Rental

Treasure Sports

Base Camp

Pathfinder Bar

Upper Lodge

Lift tickets for the weekend will be $44 for all ages. Following the opening weekend, Wolf Creek will be closed Monday through Thursday, leading up to its official seven-day opening on Friday, November 17.

The ski area is also hiring for many positions. On Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, starting at 9 a.m., Wolf Creek will hold a hiring clinic and interviews. The ski area is hiring for part-time, holiday, and full-time positions in the ski, snowboard, and Wolf Pup departments, as well as for the lifts, ski school, food and beverage, base operations, retail, ticket office, and other positions. To learn more about employment at Wolf Creek, click here.