NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced the production of the feature film “Without Consequence,” which will be shooting in and near the city of Las Vegas this fall. The production is set to employ over 50 New Mexicans, with around 20 of those working as background talent, 26 working as redient crew members, and eight working in principal acting roles.

Set at the beginning of the Cold War, the film centers around U.S. Marshals who are searching for a wanted murderer. The movie is produced by Dan Black, who produced “Point Man,” and is written and produced by Phil Blattenberger, who wrote and produced “Condor’s Nest.”