NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An annual meteor shower is set to hit its peak visibility on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 13 – the Geminid meteor shower – and, as long as the sky is clear, the meteors will be easy to see from New Mexico.

During a meteor shower, debris from space enters Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, burns up, and creates a large number of streaks of light in the night sky, also referred to as “shooting stars.” The debris, or meteors, in the Geminid shower, come from an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon.

Meteors are visible all year long, but meteor showers are special because they only occur when Earth travels through a path of space debris along its orbit. Although the Geminid meteor shower is active from the end of November through the end of December, the visibility of the meteors will be at its peak on the night of December 13.

Who will be able to see the Geminid meteor shower?

The Geminid shower is typically visible all across the globe. Viewers should have a good shot at seeing the shooting stars this year in particular because it will be a New Moon, meaning a darker sky and better visibility overall.

The best time to watch the shower is when the sky is at its darkest, between midnight and sunrise, but the shower will start to be visible at around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. At the shower’s peak, meteors will be visible at a rate of about 120 meteors per hour, or up to two per minute. For the best viewing experience, it is recommended to get far away from city lights to minimize light pollution; however, viewers may still be able to see the brightest meteors from within a city.

To find out more about the Geminids meteor shower, visit NASA’s website at this link.