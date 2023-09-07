ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – To mark the beginning of the New Mexico State Fair, KRQE News 13’s Stephanie Chavez went out to EXPO New Mexico to get a taste of this year’s fair. Chavez spent Thursday morning judging the fair’s Unique Foods Contest.

Some of the featured entrees for the contest included an Allsick Smashburger, Cheesy Fried Alligator, and a Blue Corn Deep Fried Kool-Aid Pickle. The winner of this year’s contest was R & J’s Pickled Pizza.

