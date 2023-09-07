ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – To mark the beginning of the New Mexico State Fair, KRQE News 13’s Stephanie Chavez went out to EXPO New Mexico to get a taste of this year’s fair. Chavez spent Thursday morning judging the fair’s Unique Foods Contest.
Some of the featured entrees for the contest included an Allsick Smashburger, Cheesy Fried Alligator, and a Blue Corn Deep Fried Kool-Aid Pickle. The winner of this year’s contest was R & J’s Pickled Pizza.
New Mexico State Fair Unique Foods Contest 2023
- Duro Raspado – Snowie
- Blue Corn Deep Fried Kool-Aid Pickle – Native Cafe
- Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken – B & B Concession
- Boudain Balls w/ Cheese and Alligator – Seafood Cajun Concessions LLC
- Allsick Smashburger – Phat Stax Burgers and More
- The Chingon Chicharron – Quesada’s New Mexican Food & Drinks
- Pickled Pizza – R & J
- Loaded Pickled Cheese Fry – R & J