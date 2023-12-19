The ABQ BioPark has released the two latest entries in its 2024 naughty or nice list. First on the nice list is a barn owl named Tytus. The owl is known to trust his care team so much that he even asks to be trained.

On the contrary, the aquarium’s hawksbill sea turtle, Jimmy, made the naughty list this year. The ABQ BioPark says Jimmy likes to swim into other animals, steal food, and hit divers on the head. However, Jimmy can be sweet when he wants his shell scratched, so the ABQ BioPark says they are rooting for him to be on the nice list next year.