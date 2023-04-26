NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are many places to buy cinnamon rolls in New Mexico, but how do you know which is the best option? We have listed some great cinnamon roll spots below – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 500 reviews on Google reviews.

Highest Rated Cinnamon Rolls in New Mexico

What do our viewers recommend?

KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about New Mexico’s best cinnamon roll spots. Here are some of the places locals recommend:

Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above.