NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are many places to buy cinnamon rolls in New Mexico, but how do you know which is the best option? We have listed some great cinnamon roll spots below – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 500 reviews on Google reviews.
Highest Rated Cinnamon Rolls in New Mexico
- Golden Crown Panaderia – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 1,534 reviews
- Clafoutis – Santa Fe, 4.7 stars with 1,707 reviews
- Great Harvest Bread – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 500 reviews
- Indulgence Bakery & Cafe – Las Cruces, 4.6 stars with 607 reviews
- Vic’s Daily Cafe – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 2,581 reviews
- Dolina Bakery and Cafe – Santa Fe, 4.7 stars with 938 reviews
- Little Bear Coffee – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 838 reviews
- Michael’s Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery – Taos, 4.5 stars with 1,706 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Java Joe’s – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 853 reviews
- Milly’s Breakfast Lunch – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 1,138 reviews
- Counter Culture – Santa Fe, 4.5 stars with 751 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- The Daily Grind – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 973 reviews
- TJ’s Diner – Farmington, 4.5stars with 666 reviews
- Frontier Restaurant – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 8,382 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Central Grill and Coffee House – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 1,424 reviews
- Le Rendez-vous Cafe – Las Cruces, 4.7 stars with 640 reviews
- Trifecta Coffee Company – Albuquerque, 4.8 stars with 506 reviews
- Gutiz – Taos, 4.6 stars with 574 reviews
- Cinnamon Sugar and Spice Cafe – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 874 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Kap’s Coffee Shop & Diner – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 836 reviews
- The Pantry – Santa Fe, 4.6 stars with 4,299 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Copper Canyon Cafe – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 869 reviews
- Farmhouse Cafe and Bakery – Taos, 4.6 stars with 661 reviews
- Blackbird coffee house – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 533 reviews
- Kix on 66 – Tucumcari, 4.6 stars with 1,291 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 1,265 reviews
What do our viewers recommend?
KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about New Mexico’s best cinnamon roll spots. Here are some of the places locals recommend:
- Meraki Coffee + Market – Albuquerque, 4.2 stars with 149 reviews
- Rise + Roast – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 417 reviews
- Gluten-Free Confections – Albuquerque, 5 stars with 4 reviews
- Donuts N Boba – Deming, 4.8 stars with 49 reviews
- Owl Cafe – Albuquerque, 4.3 stars with 3,143 reviews
- San Marcos Cafe and Feed – Santa Fe, 4.4 stars with 225 reviews
Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above.