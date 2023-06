NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While New Mexico has many amazing state parks, there are also some must-see spots in neighboring states. Yelp polished its list of “50 U.S. state parks everyone should visit in their lifetime.” Here are the ones near the Land of Enchantment:

Rifle Falls State Park

No. 36 on Yelp’s list

Rifle, Colorado

8-hour drive from Albuquerque

Website

Rifle Falls State Park | Adobe Stock

Tonto Natural Bridge State Park

No. 23 on Yelp’s list

Pine, Arizona

5.5-hour drive from Albuquerque

Website

Tonto Natural Bridge State Park | Adobe Stock

Catalina State Park

No. 25 on Yelp’s list

Tucson, Arizona

7-hour drive from Albuquerque

Website

Wildflowers blooming at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Catalina State Park, Tucson, Arizona

Kartchner Caverns State Park

No. 43 on Yelp’s list

Benson, Arizona

6-hour drive from Albuquerque

Website

Scenic view while taking the trail of the preserve park

Balmorhea State Park

No. 16 on Yelp’s list

Toyahvale, Texas

6.5-hour drive from Albuquerque

Website

Balmorhea State Park | AP Newsroom

Lockhart State Park

No. 21 on Yelp’s list

Lockhart, Texas

11.5-hour drive from Albuquerque

Website

Lockhart State Park | Adobe Stock

Inks Lake State Park

No. 27 on Yelp’s list

Burnet, Texas

10-hour drive from Albuquerque

Website

Inks Lake State Park | Adobe Stock

Longhorn Cavern State Park

No. 33 on Yelp’s list

Burnet, Texas

10-hour drive from Albuquerque

Website

Longhorn Cavern State Park | Adobe Stock

Antelope Island State Park

No. 30 on Yelp’s list

Syracuse, Utah

11.5-hour drive from Albuquerque

Website

Antelope Island State Park | Adobe Stock

Snow Canyon State Park

No. 42 on Yelp’s list

Ivins, Utah

9-hour drive from Albuquerque

Website