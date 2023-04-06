NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The film industry continues to boom in New Mexico. With big blue skies for filming and generous tax incentives, it is no wonder why. But which actors are actually from the Land of Enchantment?
Not all of the following actors and actresses were born and raised in New Mexico. According to IMDb, the following people were born in New Mexico.
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris was born in Albuquerque and grew up in Ruidoso. The actor has a variety of films and TV shows under his belt, including “How I Met Your Mother,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” and the recent “Uncoupled.”
Demi Moore
Demi Moore moved frequently but was born in Roswell. She was a regular on “General Hospital” and starred in “G.I. Jane” as well as “Ghost” and many other famous productions.
French Stewart
French Stewart was born in Albuquerque. He is known for “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and was most recently on “Will Trent” as well as “Raven’s Home.”
Annabeth Gish
Annabeth Gish was born in Albuquerque but moved at the age of two. Gish starred in “Mystic Pizza,” “The X-Files,” and “Double Jeopardy.”
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Although Freddie Prinze Jr. was born in Los Angeles, he spent his early life in Albuquerque, attending Eldorado, Sandia, and La Cueva. He played Fred in 2002’s “Scooby-Doo,” has appeared on the show “Bones” and has done voice acting for many different games and shows.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato was born in Albuquerque and was then raised in Dallas, Texas. Lovato started as a child actor and found fame on Disney Channel but has since transitioned to a career focused more on music. Famous roles were on “Camp Rock,” “Sonny with a Chance,” and “Princess Protection Program.”
Chiara Aurelia
Chiara Aurelia was born in Taos and raised in New Mexico before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting in 2014. She has appeared in a variety of productions, including “Gerald’s Game” and “Cruel Summer,” and recently starred alongside Mila Kunis in “Luckiest Girl Alive.”
Adrian Grenier
Adrian Grenier was born in Santa Fe. He has appeared in many projects but is most known for “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Entourage.”
Willow Shields
Willow Shields was born in Albuquerque. She first appeared on “In Plain Sight” in 2009 and starred in “The Hunger Games” series.