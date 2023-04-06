NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The film industry continues to boom in New Mexico. With big blue skies for filming and generous tax incentives, it is no wonder why. But which actors are actually from the Land of Enchantment?

Not all of the following actors and actresses were born and raised in New Mexico. According to IMDb, the following people were born in New Mexico.

Neil Patrick Harris

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 26: Neil Patrick Harris attends Netflix’s “Uncoupled” Season 1 New York Premiere at Paris Theater on July 26, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Neil Patrick Harris was born in Albuquerque and grew up in Ruidoso. The actor has a variety of films and TV shows under his belt, including “How I Met Your Mother,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” and the recent “Uncoupled.”

Demi Moore

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Demi Moore attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Demi Moore moved frequently but was born in Roswell. She was a regular on “General Hospital” and starred in “G.I. Jane” as well as “Ghost” and many other famous productions.

French Stewart

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 31: Actor French Stewart attends the 5th Annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 31, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

French Stewart was born in Albuquerque. He is known for “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and was most recently on “Will Trent” as well as “Raven’s Home.”

Annabeth Gish

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Annabeth Gish attends the 18th Annual Hammer Museum Gala in The Garden at Hammer Museum on October 08, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Annabeth Gish was born in Albuquerque but moved at the age of two. Gish starred in “Mystic Pizza,” “The X-Files,” and “Double Jeopardy.”

Freddie Prinze Jr.

NEW YORK – JANUARY 14: Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. attends the season premiere for the eighth season of the television series “24” at Jack H. Skirball Center for the Performing Arts on January 14, 2010 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Although Freddie Prinze Jr. was born in Los Angeles, he spent his early life in Albuquerque, attending Eldorado, Sandia, and La Cueva. He played Fred in 2002’s “Scooby-Doo,” has appeared on the show “Bones” and has done voice acting for many different games and shows.

Demi Lovato

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 01: Demi Lovato attends Operation Smile’s 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge, presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams, and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

Demi Lovato was born in Albuquerque and was then raised in Dallas, Texas. Lovato started as a child actor and found fame on Disney Channel but has since transitioned to a career focused more on music. Famous roles were on “Camp Rock,” “Sonny with a Chance,” and “Princess Protection Program.”

Chiara Aurelia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Chiara Aurelia attends Netflix’s “Luckiest Girl Alive” premiere at Paris Theater on September 29, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Chiara Aurelia was born in Taos and raised in New Mexico before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting in 2014. She has appeared in a variety of productions, including “Gerald’s Game” and “Cruel Summer,” and recently starred alongside Mila Kunis in “Luckiest Girl Alive.”

Adrian Grenier

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 06: Actor Adrian Grenier attends CoinGeek Conference New York at Sheraton Times Square on October 06, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for CoinGeek )

Adrian Grenier was born in Santa Fe. He has appeared in many projects but is most known for “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Entourage.”

Willow Shields

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 26: Willow Shields attends the Wolk Morais Collection 7 Fashion Show at The Jeremy Hotel on June 26, 2018, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Willow Shields was born in Albuquerque. She first appeared on “In Plain Sight” in 2009 and starred in “The Hunger Games” series.