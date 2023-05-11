NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As you drive through New Mexico, there are a variety of beautiful landscapes to take in throughout the Land of Enchantment. However, if you are looking for something a little different, there is also an eccentric stop for every taste.

From wacky memorabilia at Tinkertown to the World’s Largest Pistachio, here are some interesting stops to make on a New Mexico road trip:

International UFO Museum

UFO Museum and Research Center | Courtesy of Adobe Stock

The International UFO Museum and Research Center displays written, audio, and visual information regarding the 1947 Roswell Incident and other information surrounding UFO research. At the museum, you can learn more about UFOs and pick up some fun alien gear.

Location: Roswell, 114 N Main Street

Roswell, 114 N Main Street Hours : Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Price: $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 15, $5 for military, seniors, and first responders

$7 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 15, $5 for military, seniors, and first responders Website: click here

Apple Boy

At Old Apple Barn, whose historic barn was built in 1941, visitors are greeted by the giant Apple Boy statue. With an apple head and human features, it definitely makes a site to see. The barn itself features an emporium, gives a history of the apple barn, and serves homemade fudge and baked goods.

Location: High Rolls, 949 U.S. Highway 82

High Rolls, 949 U.S. Highway 82 Hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Price: Free admission, goods for sale

Free admission, goods for sale Website: click here

Tinkertown Museum

Tinkertown | KRQE Media File

The Tinkertown Museum, which houses 22 rooms, was built using over 50,000 glass bottles in the walls. The museum opened in 1983 and was constructed over the course of 40 years by Ross Ward. The ever-changing museum offers numerous wonders and a truly eccentric collection.

Location: Sandia Park, 121 Sandia Crest Road

Sandia Park, 121 Sandia Crest Road Hours: Open April 1 to November 1, Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open April 1 to November 1, Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Price: $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 4 through 17, free for children under 4

$6 for adults, $3 for children ages 4 through 17, free for children under 4 Website: click here

Miniatures & Curious Collections Museum

The Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum in Roswell features assorted miniature pieces and diorama displays. In addition to the collection, there is even a display of feet that increase in size from very small to large.

Location: Roswell, 320 N Richardson Avenue

Hours: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: Free admission, donations welcome

Website: click here

PistachioLand

World’s Largest Pistachio | Courtesy of Adobe Stock

At PistachioLand, you can visit the World’s Largest Pistachio – standing at 30 feet tall. The stop offers an ice cream parlor; samples of pistachios, homemade candies, and wines; views of the pistachio trees and vineyard; and, of course, photo opportunities with the giant pistachio.

Location: Alamogordo, 7320 Highway 54/70

Alamogordo, 7320 Highway 54/70 Hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours each hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours each hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Price: General admission is free. Tours are $3 per ticket and free for children 5 and under

General admission is free. Tours are $3 per ticket and free for children 5 and under Website: click here

Johnnie Meier Classical Gas Museum

The Classical Gas Museum features the collections of Johnnie Meier. Meier began collecting gas station memorabilia around 32 years ago and now has it all proudly on display.

Location: Embudo, 1819 NM Road 68

Embudo, 1819 NM Road 68 Hours: Open daily when the owner is home – call (505) 852-2995 to check

Open daily when the owner is home – call (505) 852-2995 to check Price: Free, donations welcome

Free, donations welcome Website: NA

Recycled Roadrunner

Recycled Roadrunner Statue | Courtesy of Adobe Stock

This 20-foot-tall and 40-foot-long roadrunner statue sits right by Interstate 10 in Las Cruces. The sculpture was made from repurposed material and scrap metal by artist Olin Calk. Stop by to see the giant bird for a fun photo opportunity.