ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – National Pasta Day is October 17, and to celebrate, KRQE News 13 found out which spots have some of the best pasta in the Duke City. From the classics to new and unique choices, Albuquerque has pasta for every taste.
Based on Google reviews, KRQE compiled a list of places in Albuquerque that sell pasta – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 500 reviews on Google.
*The following lists are based on Google reviews and KRQE viewer input
Highest Rated Pasta Restaurants in Albuquerque
- Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza – various locations, 4.3 to 4.6 stars
- Giovanni’s Pizzeria – 4.6 stars with 1,145 reviews
- M’tucci’s Restaurants – various locations, 4.4 to 4.5 stars
- KRQE fan favorite
- Scarpas – 4.5 stars with 882 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
What Do Our Viewers Recommend?
KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about Albuquerque’s best pasta spots. Here are some of the places that locals recommended:
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above
- Sal’s Ristorante & Pizzeria – 4.7 stars with 244 reviews
- Joe’s Pasta House – 4.6 stars with 2,145 reviews (located in Rio Rancho)
- Tulipani – 4.5 stars with 61 reviews
- Trombino’s Bistro Italiano – 4.4 stars with 1,565 reviews
- Mario’s Pizzeria & Ristorante – various locations, 4.2 to 4.4 stars
- Saggio’s – various locations, 4 to 4.4 stars
- Olive Garden Italian Restaurant – various locations, 4.3 stars
- Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant – 4.3 stars with 3,675 reviews
- Farina Alto Pizzeria & Wine Bar – 4.3 stars with 1,079 reviews
- Paisano’s Italian Restaurant – 4.3 stars with 897 reviews
- Scalo – 4.3 stars with 705 reviews
- Luigi’s Restaurant & Pizzeria – 4.2 stars with 822 reviews
- Caruso’s Italian Restaurant – 4.2 stars with 517 reviews