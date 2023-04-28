NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Breakfast burritos can be a heated topic in New Mexico. While many places sell them, some burritos can be of higher quality than others, and everyone has their own opinion.
Based on Google reviews, KRQE News 13 compiled a list of places in New Mexico that sell breakfast burritos – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 reviews on Google.
*The following lists are based on Google reviews and KRQE viewer input
Highest Rated Breakfast Burritos in New Mexico
- The Pantry – Santa Fe, 4.6 stars with 4,301 reviews
- Frontier (Golden Pride) – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 8,385 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Tia Sophia’s – Santa Fe, 4.5 stars with 1,821 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- New Mexico Beef Jerkey – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 1,441 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Michael’s Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery – Taos, 4.5 stars with 1,706 reviews
- Tia Betty Blue’s – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 1,302 reviews
- La Nueva Casita Cafe – Las Cruces, 4.7 stars with 1,889 reviews
- Kix On 66 – Tucumcari, 4.6 stars with 1,293 reviews
- Central Grill and Coffee House – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 1,424 reviews
- Orlando’s New Mexico Cafe – Taos, 4.6 stars with 1,640 reviews
- Del’s Restaurant – Tucumcari, 4.5 stars with 2,235 reviews
- Barelas Coffee House – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 1,550 reviews
- La Cueva Cafe – Taos, 4.6 stars with 1,315 reviews
- Cafe Castro – Santa Fe, 4.5 stars with 1,201 reviews
- La Choza Restaurant – Santa Fe, 4.5 stars with 2,701 reviews
- Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 1,265 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Chala’s Wood Fire Grill – Las Cruces, 4.5 stars with 1,092 reviews
- Weck’s – various locations, reviews at or above 4.5 stars
- El Modelo Mexican Foods – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 5,781 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Chachi’s Restaurant – Las Cruces, 4.5 stars with 1,086 reviews
- Vic’s Daily Cafe – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 2,581 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Cafe Pasqual’s – Santa Fe, 4.5 stars with 1,814 reviews
- OMPC The Shed – Las Cruces, 4.6 stars with 1,245 reviews
- Saenz Gorditas – Las Cruces, 4.6 stars with 1,027 reviews
- Andele’s Dog House – Las Cruces, 4.6 stars with 1,866 reviews
- Route 66 Railway Cafe – Gallup, 4.6 stars with 1,015 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
What do our viewers recommend?
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above
KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about New Mexico’s best breakfast burrito spots. Here are some of the places locals recommend:
- Burritos Alinstante – Albuquerque, various locations, 3.8-4.2 stars
- Chile Works – Los Alamos, 4.1 stars with 197 reviews
- Baja Tacos – Santa Fe, 4.4 stars with 779 reviews
- Chaco Travel Center – Milan, 4.3 stars with 13 reviews
- Stripes Burrito Company – Albuquerque, various locations, 4-4.6 stars
- The Branch Bistro – Los Lunas, 4.7 stars with 141 reviews
- Blake’s Lotaburger – Various locations, 2.8-4.1 stars
- The Burrito Lady – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 523 reviews
- Mantes Chow Cart – Taos, 4.5 stars with 510 reviews
- Taco Village – Grants, 4.3 stars with 561 reviews
- JR’s BB+ – White Rock, 4.7 stars with 29 reviews
- Bode’s General Store – Abiquiu, 4.5 stars with 1,055 reviews
- Little Anita’s – Albuquerque,4.0 stars with 2,526 reviews
- La Tortilla Express – Lovington, 4.5 stars with 133 reviews
- Anthony’s Tacos – Albuquerque, 4.8 stars with 29 reviews
- El Parasol – Ohkay Owingeh, Espanola, 4.3-4.5 stars
- Hannah & Nate’s – Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, 4.6 stars with 933 reviews
- Owl Cafe – Albuquerque 4.3 stars with 3,147 reviews
- Casa de Benavidez – Albuquerque, 4.4 stars with 2,294 reviews
- Bob’s Burgers – Albuquerque, various locations, 3.5-4.3 stars
- Sara’s Place – Lovington, 4.3 stars with 206 reviews
- Twisters Burgers and Burritos – Albuquerque, various locations 3.6-4.1 stars
- Java Joe’s – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 853 reviews
- Michael’s Mini Mart – Velarde, 4.0 stars with 40 reviews
- Perea’s New Mexican Restaurant – 4.5 stars with 915 reviews
- Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen – 4.3 stars with 2,614 reviews
- Sofia’s Kitchen & Burrito Tyme – Socorro, 4.3 stars with 1,561 reviews
- El Camino Restaurant & Lounge – Socorro, 4.1 stars with 1,709 reviews
- Garcia’s Kitchen – Albuquerque, various locations, 3.9-4.3 stars
- El Patron – Various locations, 3.8 to 4.2 stars
- Hillcrest Restaurant – Las Vegas, 4.2 stars with 959 reviews
- Burrito Express – Albuquerque, various locations, 4.1-4.5 stars
- El Faro – T or C, 4.3 stars with 746 reviews
- Tony’s Mexican Restaurant – T or C, 4.6 stars with 904 reviews
- Casino Apache Travel Center – Ruidoso, 4.1 stars with 988 reviews
- Allsups Convenience Store – Albuquerque, various locations, 2.3-3.6 stars
- Shotgun Willies – Red River, 4.5 stars with 446 reviews
- Filiberto’s Mexican Food – Various locations, 3.6-4.4 stars