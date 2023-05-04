NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Whether you spell the sweet treat as ‘donut’ or ‘doughnut,’ New Mexico shops have one for every taste. Bakeries around New Mexico offer quite a variety of donuts for customers to choose from, but which spots are the best?
Based on Google reviews, KRQE News 13 compiled a list of places in New Mexico that serve donuts – all of which have at least 4.5-star reviews on Google.
*The following lists are based on Google reviews and KRQE viewer input – in no particular order
Highest Rated Donuts in New Mexico
- Rebel Donut – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 595 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Rise + Roast – Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, 4.5 stars with 420 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Glazed Grinders Donuts & Coffee – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 76 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Lovin Oven Bakery – Espanola, 4.6 stars with 158 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Two Boys Donuts – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 318 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Westend Donut & Deli – Gallup, 4.6 stars with 610 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Donut Pro – Tucumcari, 4.9 stars with 114 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Planty Sweet – Albuquerque, 5.0 stars with 28 reviews
- Apache Donuts and Kolaches – Ruidoso, 4.6 stars with 393 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Roswell Donuts and Breakfast – Roswell, 4.7 stars with 314 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Michael’s Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery – Taos, 4.5 stars with 1,709 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Yummy’s Mini Donuts and Ice Cream – Albuquerque, 5.0 stars with 235 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Charlie’s Spic & Span Bakery & Cafe – Las Vegas, 4.5 stars with 1,919 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Humble Coffee Company – Albuquerque, 4.5 stars with 861 reviews
- Johnny O’s Spudnuts – Farmington, 4.6 stars with 397 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Craft Donuts & Coffee – Santa Fe, 5.0 stars with 215 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
What do our viewers recommend?
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above
KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about New Mexico’s best donuts. Here are some of the places locals recommend:
- Glenn’s Bakery – Gallup, 4.4 stars with 538 reviews
- Amy’s Donuts – Albuquerque, 4.4 stars with 949 reviews
- Daylight Donuts – Clovis, 4.4 stars with 293 reviews
- Bristol Doughnut Company – Albuquerque, 4.4 stars with 281 reviews
- My Time Donuts – Clovis, 4.3 stars with 122 reviews
- Whoo’s Donuts – Santa Fe, 4.4 stars with 394 reviews
- Sergio’s Bakery & Cafe – Albuquerque, 4.2 stars with 186 reviews
- Krispy Kreme – Various locations, 3.8-4.2 stars
- Dunkin’ Donuts – Various locations, 2.7-4.3 stars
- Donut Mart – Various locations, 4.3-4.4 stars