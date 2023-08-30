NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp recently released a list featuring the best stadium eats in the United States. Yelp’s list of the “10 college stadiums that score big on delicious eats” does not have any New Mexico stadiums placed in the ranking, but a few of the top-ranking spots are within driving distance.
Four stadiums that made the list are each within a ten-hour drive from Albuquerque. A drive could be worth checking out the beignets at TCU’s stadium, the pizza at ASU, the sushi at BYU’s stadium, or the ice cream sandwiches in Oklahoma.
Below is a list of all the spots that make Yelp’s top ten ranking:
Yelp’s Top Ten Stadium Eats
- Bryant Denny Stadium – Alabama Crimson Tide – Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Chubbfathers’ sloppy fries and buffalo chicken fries
- Dreamland BBQ’s sausage, BBQ sandwiches, and BBQ nachos
- Rose Bowl Stadium – UCLA Bruins – Pasadena, California
- Dog Haus’ hot dogs, sausages, and burgers
- Michigan Stadium – Michigan Wolverines – Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Bearclaw Coffee’s hot, iced, and flavored coffee
- Doak S. Campbell Stadium – Florida State Seminoles – Tallahassee, Florida
- Oyster City Brewing Company’s signature brown ale, pale ale, German-style lager, IPA, and blonde ale
- Amon G. Carter Stadium – TCU Horned Frogs – Fort Worth, Texas
- Buffalo Bros’ pizza
- Dusty Biscuit’s sweet and savory beignets
- Ohio Stadium – Ohio State Buckeyes – Columbus, Ohio
- Dirty Frank’s hot dogs
- Hot Chicken Takeover’s comfort food
- Sun Devil Football Stadium – ASU Sun Devils – Tempe, Arizona
- Venezia’s New York Style Pizzeria
- LaVell Edwards Stadium – BYU Cougars – Provo, Utah
- Itto Sushi’s rolls and gyudon noodles
- J Dawgs’ beef, Polish dawgs, and fries
- Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium – Oklahoma Sooners – Norman, Oklahoma
- Cupcop’s Korean-style BBQ beef and chicken in a bowl
- The Baked Bear’s custom ice cream and cookie sandwiches
- Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego State Aztecs – San Diego, California
- The Taco Stand’s handmade tacos
- The Crack Shack’s fried chicken sandwiches
- Batch & Box’s handmade cookies
- Everbowl’s craft acai bowls