NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp recently released a list featuring the best stadium eats in the United States. Yelp’s list of the “10 college stadiums that score big on delicious eats” does not have any New Mexico stadiums placed in the ranking, but a few of the top-ranking spots are within driving distance.

Four stadiums that made the list are each within a ten-hour drive from Albuquerque. A drive could be worth checking out the beignets at TCU’s stadium, the pizza at ASU, the sushi at BYU’s stadium, or the ice cream sandwiches in Oklahoma.

Below is a list of all the spots that make Yelp’s top ten ranking:

Yelp’s Top Ten Stadium Eats