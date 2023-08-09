NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Whether it is time to lay out by a pool or snuggle up by a fire, reading is a great activity for all seasons. New Mexico has a handful of bookstores scattered throughout the state, many of which are hidden gems.
Based on Google reviews, KRQE News 13 compiled a list of some of New Mexico’s bookstores – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 100 reviews on Google. Here are some places to check out:
*The following lists are based on Google reviews and KRQE viewer input
Highest-Rated Bookstores in New Mexico
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” below
- Amy’s Bookcase – Farmington, 4.9 stars with 115 reviews
- Ark Books – Santa Fe, 4.8 stars with 412 reviews
- Don’s Paperback Books – Albuquerque, 4.8 stars with 237 reviews
- Under Charlie’s Covers – Bernalillo, 4.8 stars with 220 reviews
- KRQE Fan Favorite
- Garcia Street Books – Santa Fe, 4.8 stars with 100 reivews
- COAS Books – Las Cruces, 4.7 stars qith 1,243 reviews
- KRQE Fan Favorite
- Page 1 Books – Albuquerque, 4.7 stars with 770 reviews
- Big Star Books & Music – Santa Fe, 4.7 stars with 122 reviews
- Book Mountain Used Paperback – Santa Fe, 4.7 stars with 109 reviews
- Bookworks – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 299 reviews
- KRQE Fan Favorite
- Downtown Books – Albuquerque, 4.6 stars with 194 reviews
- op. cit. books – Santa Fe, 4.6 stars with 168 reviews
- Travel Bug Specialty Book Store – 4.5 stars with 162 reviews
What Do Our Viewers Recommend?
KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about New Mexico’s best bookstores. Here are some of the places locals recommend:
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above
- Quirky Books LLC – Albuquerque, 4.8 stars qith 32 reviews
- High-Lonesome Books – Silver City, 4.8 stars with 6 reviews
- Bowlin’s Mesilla Book Center – Las Cruces, 4.4 stars with 29 reviews