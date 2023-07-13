NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is just around the corner, and the state has announced this year’s entertainment lineup. The 2023 fair will be packed with many concerts and rodeo events.

This year’s state fair will run from Thursday, September 7, through Sunday, September 17. Tickets will be available for sale starting Friday, July 14, at this link. Rodeo and concert ticket purchases include admission to the fairgrounds.

2023 Concert and Rodeo Lineup

Friday, September 8, 2023 PRCA Xtreme Bulls with Mammoth WVH (Wolfgang Van Halen) Box: $75 Chair Back: $60 Bench: $25

Saturday, September 9, 2023 PRCA Xtreme Bulls with Justin Moore Box: $75 Chair Back: $60 Bench: $25

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 NM Invitational Ranch Rodeo with Chancey Williams Box: $40 Chair Back: $25 Bench: $15

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 PRCA Rodeo (this is a stand-alone rodeo) Box: $40 Chair Back: $25 Bench: $15

Thursday, September 14, 2023 PRCA Rodeo with the Country Comeback Tour feat. Shenandoah, Wade Hayes, and Billy Dean Box: $75 Chair Back: $60 Bench: $25

Friday, September 15, 2023 PRCA Rodeo with Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez & Mariachi Reynas de Los Angeles Box: $75 Chair Back: $60 Bench: $25

Saturday, September 16, 2023 PRCA Rodeo with 311 Box: $75 Chair Back: $60 Bench: $25

Sunday, September 17, 2023 PRCA Rodeo (stand-alone rodeo, matinee begins at 4:00 pm) Box: $40 Chair Back: $25 Bench: $15



State Fair Hours

Fair Hours – Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Midway Hours – Monday through Friday starting at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

Monday through Friday starting at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Kiddie Land Hours – Monday through Friday starting at 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

State Fair Pricing

Adult – $15

$15 Senior (65+) – $8

$8 Kids (5-12) – $8

$8 Children (under 5) – Free