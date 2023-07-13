NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is just around the corner, and the state has announced this year’s entertainment lineup. The 2023 fair will be packed with many concerts and rodeo events.
This year’s state fair will run from Thursday, September 7, through Sunday, September 17. Tickets will be available for sale starting Friday, July 14, at this link. Rodeo and concert ticket purchases include admission to the fairgrounds.
2023 Concert and Rodeo Lineup
- Friday, September 8, 2023
- PRCA Xtreme Bulls with Mammoth WVH (Wolfgang Van Halen)
- Box: $75 Chair Back: $60 Bench: $25
- Saturday, September 9, 2023
- PRCA Xtreme Bulls with Justin Moore
- Box: $75 Chair Back: $60 Bench: $25
- Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- NM Invitational Ranch Rodeo with Chancey Williams
- Box: $40 Chair Back: $25 Bench: $15
- Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- PRCA Rodeo (this is a stand-alone rodeo)
- Box: $40 Chair Back: $25 Bench: $15
- Thursday, September 14, 2023
- PRCA Rodeo with the Country Comeback Tour feat. Shenandoah, Wade Hayes, and Billy Dean
- Box: $75 Chair Back: $60 Bench: $25
- Friday, September 15, 2023
- PRCA Rodeo with Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez & Mariachi Reynas de Los Angeles
- Box: $75 Chair Back: $60 Bench: $25
- Saturday, September 16, 2023
- PRCA Rodeo with 311
- Box: $75 Chair Back: $60 Bench: $25
- Sunday, September 17, 2023
- PRCA Rodeo (stand-alone rodeo, matinee begins at 4:00 pm)
- Box: $40 Chair Back: $25 Bench: $15
State Fair Hours
- Fair Hours – Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Midway Hours – Monday through Friday starting at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.
- Kiddie Land Hours – Monday through Friday starting at 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.
State Fair Pricing
- Adult – $15
- Senior (65+) – $8
- Kids (5-12) – $8
- Children (under 5) – Free
“We are really excited about this year’s lineup and the diversity of musicians representing chart-topping classic country, modern rock/alternative, and internationally acclaimed mariachi artists. You do not want to miss out on even one of these great performers or the always action-packed PRCA rodeos, including the ever-popular Xtreme Bulls.”Dan Mourning, General Manager at the New Mexico State Fair