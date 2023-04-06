LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Film challenges and workshops are back again for the 2023 Las Cruces Film Festival (LCFF). The Creative Media Institute of New Mexico State University (NMSU) and the LCFF are putting on a 48-HourFilm Challenge.

“The challenge aims to push your creativity to the limit and see what your team can do in a short amount of time,” says NMSU. Participants of any age can join in on the challenge, and filmmakers from Las Cruces, El Paso, and Juarez are strongly encouraged to participate.

The challenge will begin with a kick-off safety meeting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 7, in the Milton Hall Lobby. Then, participants will have only 48 hours to write, shoot, and edit an entire short film.

All films created will be screened on Saturday, Apr. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the audience will have the chance to vote for their favorite films. The winners will be announced at 7 p.m., with a chance to win $400 for first place, $250 for second place, $100 for third place, and a $100 fan favorite award.

Several workshops will be presented during the festival as well. Workshops include “Independent Filmmaking Workshop,” “Marketing your Film,” “Directing for Film and Television,” and more.

For more information on the festival, click here. To buy tickets for the festival, click here.