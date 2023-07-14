ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sawmill Market has announced the opening of four new merchants within the food hall: Sweets Soda Fountain, Crème de la Crème, Frenchie’s Sandwiches, and The Rosé Bar. The addition of these new shops expands upon the market’s already-plentiful food and beverage options.

Who Are the New Merchants?

Sweets Soda Fountain

Sweets Soda Fountain is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Sawmill Market. The food hall’s new addition brings the style of a classic soda shop and incorporates it into a modern sweets bar.

“Indulge your sophisticated sweet tooth with boozy beverages and decadent sugary delights.” – Sweets Soda Fountain at Sawmill Market

Crème de la Crème

Crème de la Crème has been brought to Sawmill by Pastry Chef Armani Brigante. The artisan bakery is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Some women hope to find a man who will buy them flowers, but I am the man who creates flowers.” – Armani Brigante, Pastry Chef

Frenchie’s Sandwiches

Frenchie’s Sandwiches provides a modern take on the French Dip sandwich. The shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Frenchie’s offers a variety of sandwiches and even some green chile queso-smothered tots.

The Rosé Bar

The Rosé Bar serves many different types of the beverage – in still, sparkling, and frozen forms. The rosé bar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“The Instagramable bar has something for all rosé lovers to enjoy while walking around the market or relaxing out in The Yard,” says Sawmill Market.

“As we complete the build-out of Sawmill Market, we have an opportunity to celebrate culinary traditions as well as emerging trends with the addition of more local artisans. Offering guests a chance to sip on a frosé while eating crème brûlée does just that. With new culinary offerings, live music, and fun activities fr the kids, locals and visitors alike cam spend the whole day here and not run out of things to try!” Trevor Randall, the general manager of Sawmill Market

For a full list of Sawmill’s merchants, click here. To find out what’s happening at the market this summer, click here.