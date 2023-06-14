ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sawmill Market has become quite the hub for food, shopping, and entertainment in Albuquerque. This year, the market has a full lineup, packed with new programs and offerings for summer 2023.

From music to face painting and even yoga, there is something for everyone at Sawmill. Here are some of the upcoming events:

Weekly Schedule

Karaoke – Tuesdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Live music – Thursdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Yoga in the Yard – Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Mercantile Cafe for $15 before class

Face Painting – Saturdays 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Live Music – Saturdays 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Live Music – Saturdays 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Live Music – Sundays 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Special Events

Sunday, June 18, Father’s Day Specials All Day

Wednesday, June 21, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bubble Bonanza

Sunday, July 2, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Live Classical Music

Sunday, August 6, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Live Classical Music

Sunday, September 3, 5 .m. to 7 p.m., Strings of Enchantment Live Music

Musicians

Alex Maryol, Blues

Benny Basset

Breanne Potter, Piano

Burque Jazz Bandits, Jazz

Felix Peralta, Blues

Felix Y Los Gatos, Blues

Gilbert Uribe, Acoustic

Justin Nuñez, Acoustic

Lauren Dekleva, Acoustic

Levi Dean Duo, Country

Lumberyard Jazz Quartet, Jazz

RJ Perez, Acoustic

Swing Magique, Jazz

Sawmill Market is located at 1909 Bellamah Avenue in northwest Albuquerque. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The market is home to over 25 local merchants. For a full list of vendors, see the following map: