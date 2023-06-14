ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sawmill Market has become quite the hub for food, shopping, and entertainment in Albuquerque. This year, the market has a full lineup, packed with new programs and offerings for summer 2023.
From music to face painting and even yoga, there is something for everyone at Sawmill. Here are some of the upcoming events:
Weekly Schedule
- Karaoke – Tuesdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Live music – Thursdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Yoga in the Yard – Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Tickets can be purchased at Mercantile Cafe for $15 before class
- Face Painting – Saturdays 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Live Music – Saturdays 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Live Music – Saturdays 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Live Music – Sundays 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Special Events
- Sunday, June 18, Father’s Day Specials All Day
- Wednesday, June 21, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bubble Bonanza
- Sunday, July 2, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Live Classical Music
- Sunday, August 6, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Live Classical Music
- Sunday, September 3, 5 .m. to 7 p.m., Strings of Enchantment Live Music
Musicians
- Alex Maryol, Blues
- Benny Basset
- Breanne Potter, Piano
- Burque Jazz Bandits, Jazz
- Felix Peralta, Blues
- Felix Y Los Gatos, Blues
- Gilbert Uribe, Acoustic
- Justin Nuñez, Acoustic
- Lauren Dekleva, Acoustic
- Levi Dean Duo, Country
- Lumberyard Jazz Quartet, Jazz
- RJ Perez, Acoustic
- Swing Magique, Jazz
Sawmill Market is located at 1909 Bellamah Avenue in northwest Albuquerque. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The market is home to over 25 local merchants. For a full list of vendors, see the following map: