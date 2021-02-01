What’s coming to Netflix in February

This illustration picture shows the US Online Streaming giant Netflix logo displayed on a tablet in Paris on February 18, 2019. (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

A Pelé documentary, a Zendaya romance and a Polish horror film are just a few of the titles coming to Netflix in February. Fans of “To All the Boyd I’ve Loved Before” are in luck — a new sequel starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo comes to Netflix on February 12. Those looking for something darker will find it in “Malcolm and Marie,” in which Zendaya teams up with “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson in an “ode to great Hollywood romances.”

And Katherine Heigl returns to the small screen with “Firefly Lane,” a series based on the bestselling book about two friends and their complicated, four decades-long relationships.

Here are the Netflix Originals coming to the streaming site in February:

Available Feb. 2

  • Kid Cosmic 
  • Mighty Express, season 2
  • Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, season 2

Available Feb. 3

  • All My Friends Are Dead 
  • Black Beach
  • Firefly Lane 

Available Feb. 4

  • The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Available Feb. 5

  • Hache, season 2 
  • Invisible City 
  • The Last Paradiso 
  • Little Big Women
  • Malcolm & Marie 
  • Space Sweepers 
  • Strip Down, Rise Up
  • Hache

Available Feb. 10

  • Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel 
  • The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

Available Feb. 11

  • Capitani 
  • Layla Majnun 
  • Red Dot 
  • Squared Love 

Available Feb. 12

  • Buried by the Bernards 
  • Nadiya Bakes 
  • Hate by Dani Rovira
  • To All The Boys: Always And Forever 
  • Xico’s Journey

Available Feb. 14

  • The Big Day

Available Feb. 15

  • The Crew 

Available Feb. 16

  • Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Available Feb. 17

  • Behind Her Eyes 
  • Hello, Me! 
  • MeatEater, season 9 – part 2

Available Feb. 18

  • Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan 

Available Feb. 19

  • I Care A Lot 
  • Tribes of Europa 
  • Pitta Kathalu

Available Feb. 20

  • Classmates Minus

Available Feb. 23

  • Brian Regan: On The Rocks
  • Pelé 

Available Feb. 24

  • Canine Intervention
  • Ginny & Georgia 

Available Feb. 25

  • Geez & Ann
  • High-Rise Invasion

Available Feb. 26

  • Bigfoot Family 
  • The Girl on the Train
  • Crazy About Her

