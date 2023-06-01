NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is not a state known for its abundance of water. However, there are still plenty of water activities available in the Land of Enchantment.

For the adventurours, there are plenty of trips available to raft the rapids or kayak. However, there are also some more relaxing options, like stand-up paddleboarding or slow river floats. If you are looking to enjoy some time in the water this summer, here are some options:

Sites to check out for rafting:

Sites to check out for kayaking:

Sites to check out for stand-up paddling:

Public swimming pools in various cities:

Below is a list that highllights some of the various water activities available in New Mexico

White Water Rafting Half-Day Trips

White Water Rafting Full-Day Trips

White Water Rafting Multi-Day Trips

Kayaking Trips

River Floating Trips

Paddle Boarding Trips