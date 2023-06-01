NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is not a state known for its abundance of water. However, there are still plenty of water activities available in the Land of Enchantment.
For the adventurours, there are plenty of trips available to raft the rapids or kayak. However, there are also some more relaxing options, like stand-up paddleboarding or slow river floats. If you are looking to enjoy some time in the water this summer, here are some options:
Sites to check out for rafting:
- New Mexico River Adventures
- Big River Raft Trips
- Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- Los Rios River Runners
- New Wave Rafting Co.
- Far Flung Adventures
- Santa Fe Rafting Co-Outfitters
- Desert River Guides
Sites to check out for kayaking:
- New Mexico Kayak Instruction
- Quiet Waters Paddling Adventures
- MST Adventures LLC
- Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- Far Flung Adventures
- New Wave Rafting Co.
- New Mexico River Adventures
- The Dam House at Grindstone Lake
- Santa Fe Rafting Co-Outfitters
- Big River Raft Trips
- Los Rios River Runners
Sites to check out for stand-up paddling:
- Quiet Waters Paddling Adventures
- MST Adventures LLC
- The Dam House at Grindstone Lake
- New Mexico River Adventures
- Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
Public swimming pools in various cities:
Below is a list that highllights some of the various water activities available in New Mexico
White Water Rafting Half-Day Trips
- Rio Grande Racecourse Half-Day – New Mexico River Adventures
- $65 for adults, $55 for children ages 5+
- 3-3.5 hour trip
- The rafting trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Rio Grande Racecourse Half-Day – Santa Fe Rafting Co.
- $77, ages 5+
- 3-hour trip
- The rafting trip meets in Santa Fe, NM
- Racecourse Half Day – Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- $74 for adults, $59 for children ages 7-12
- 2-3 hour trip
- The rafting trip meets in Pilar, NM
- Rio Grande Race Course – Big River Raft Trips
- $80
- 3-hour trip
- The rafting trip meets in Pilar, NM
- Rio Grande River Rafting and a Steak Picnic – Big River Raft Trips
- $250
- Half-day trip
- The rafting trip meets in Pilar, NM
White Water Rafting Full-Day Trips
- Rio Grande Gorge Rafting Full-Day – New Mexico River Adventures
- $105 for adults, $90 for children ages 5+
- 5-6 hour trip
- The rafting trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Rio Grande Gorge Full-Day – Santa Fe Rafting Co.
- $110, ages 5+
- 5-hour trip
- The rafting trip meets in Santa Fe, NM
- Racecourse and Lower Gorge Full-Day – Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- $113 for adults, $83 for children ages 7-12
- 5-6 hour trip meets in Pilar, NM
- 7-8 hour tip meets in Santa Fe, NM
- All-Day Rio Grande River Rafting Trip – Big River Raft Trips
- $139.95-$150
- Full-day trip
- The rafting trip meets in Pilar, NM
- Rio Chama Rafting Full-Day – New Mexico River Adventures
- $125, ages 5+
- 5-6 hour trip
- The rafting trip meets in Abiquiu, NM
- Rio Chama, Chavez-Big Eddy Full-Day – Santa Fe Rafting Co.
- $130, ages 5+
- 5-hour trip
- The rafting trip meets in Santa Fe, NM
- Rio Chama Full-Day – Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- $118 for adults, $98 for children ages 5-12
- 4-5 hour trip meets in Abiquiu, NM
- 6-7 hour trip meets in Santa Fe, NM
- Taos Box Rafting Full-Day – New Mexico River Adventures
- $130, ages 13+
- 5-6 hour trip
- The rafting trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Full Day Taos Box – Big River Raft Trips
- $150
- 7-hour trip
- The rafting trip meets in Pilar, NM
- Rio Grande Taos Box Full-Day – Santa Fe Rafting Co.
- $125, ages 12+
- 5-hour trip
- The rafting trip meets in Santa Fe, NM
- Taos Box Full–Day – Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- $115 on weekdays, $125 on weekends
- 6-7 hours, the rafting trip meets in Pilar, NM
- 8-9 hours, the rafting trip meets in Santa Fe, NM
- Razorblades Whitewater Rafting Full-Day – New Mexico River Adventures
- $225, ages 16+
- 5-6 hour trip
- The rafting trip meets in Embudo, NM
White Water Rafting Multi-Day Trips
- 24 Hours on the Rio Grande – New Mexico River Adventures
- $265, ages 6+
- 24-hour trip
- The rafting trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Rio Grande Whitewater Overnight – Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- $359, ages 12+
- 2-day trip
- The rafting trip meets northwest of Taos, NM
- White Rock Canyon Overnight – Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- $359 for adults, $299 for children ages 8-12
- 2-day trip
- The rafting trip meets west of Santa Fe, NM
- Rio Grande Gorge River Rafting 2-Day – New Mexico River Adventures
- $325, ages 6+
- 2-day trip
- The rafting trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Rafting the Rio Chama 2-Day Rafting Trip – New Mexico River Adventures
- $475, ages 6+
- 2-day trip
- The rafting trip meets in Abiquiu, NM
- Rio Chama Overnight – Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- $359 for adults, $299 for children ages 8-12
- 2-day trip
- The rafting trip meets at the El Vado Dam, northwest of Santa Fe, NM
- Wild and Scenic Rivers 2-Day Adventure – New Mexico River Adventures
- $425, ages 12+
- 2-day trip
- The rafting trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Taos Box River Rafting 2-Day – New Mexico River Adventures
- $345, ages 13+
- 2-day trip
- The rafting trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Ultimate Whitewater Rafting Trip 2-Day – New Mexico River Adventures
- $475, ages 16+
- 2-day trip
- The rafting trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Ute Mountain – Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- $395, ages 7+
- 2-day trip
- The rafting trip meets 150 miles north of Santa Fe, NM
- Four Star Daydream – Big River Raft Trips
- $2,500
- 2-day trip
- The rafting trip meets in Pilar, NM
- White Rock Canyon Overnight – Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- $495 for adults, $399 for children ages 8-12
- 3-day trip
- The rafting trip meets west of Santa Fe, NM
- Rio Chama River Rafting 3-Day – New Mexico River Adventures
- $525 for adults, $450 for children ages 6+
- 3-day trip
- The rafting trip meets in Abiquiu, NM
- Rio Chama Multi-Day – Santa Fe Rafting Co.
- $495, ages 5+
- 3-day trip
- The rafting trip meets in Santa Fe, NM
- Rio Chama Overnight – Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- $495 for adults, $399 for children ages 8-12
- 3-day trip
- The rafting trip meets at the El Vado Dam, northwest of Santa Fe, NM
- Rio Grande Whitewater 3-Day – Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- $49 per person
- 3-day trip
- The rafting trip meets northwest of Taos, NM
Kayaking Trips
- Orilla Verde Kayaking – New Mexico River Adventures
- $65 for adults, $55 for children ages 10+
- 3-hour trip
- The kayaking trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Racecourse Kayaking – New Mexico River Adventures
- $65 for adults, $55 for children ages 14+
- 3-3.5 hour trip
- The kayaking trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Rio Grande Funyak Racecourse – Big River Raft Trips
- $90
- The kayaking trip meets in Pilar, NM
- Rio Grande Kayaking – New Mexico River Adventures
- $100, ages 14+
- 5-6 hour trip
- The kayaking trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Middle Taos Box Inflatable Kayaking Trip – New Mexico River Adventures
- $175, ages 12+
- 5-6 hour trip
- The kayaking trip meets in Embudo, NM
River Floating Trips
- New Mexico Sunset Gourmet Float – New Mexico River Adventures
- $100, ages 6+
- 2-hour trip
- The floating trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Rio Grande Orilla Verde Half-Day – Santa Fe Rafting Co.
- $77 per person
- 2.5-hour trip
- The floating trip meets in Santa Fe, NM
- Orilla Verde Family Float – New Mexico River Adventures
- $65 for adults, $55 for children ages 3+
- 3-hour trip
- The floating trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Rio Grande River Scenic Float – Big River Raft Trips
- $80
- Half-day trip
- The floating trip meets in Pilar, NM
- Rio Grande Float Half-Day – Kokopelli Rafting Adventures
- $74 for adults, $53 for children ages 4-12
- Half-day trip
- The floating trip meets in Pilar, NM
Paddle Boarding Trips
- Half-Day Stand-Up Paddle Boarding – New Mexico River Adventures
- $90, ages 12+
- 3-hour lesson
- The paddle boarding trip meets in Embudo, NM
- Rio Chama Stand-Up Paddle Boarding Trip 3-Day – New Mexico River Adventures
- $525, ages 12+
- 3-day trip
- The paddle boarding trip meets in Abiquiu, NM