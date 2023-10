NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Concert dates are being announced for 2024 in New Mexico, so here’s a listing of ticket and show info for everything coming to the Land of Enchantment. This post will be updated as shows are announced or canceled.

January 14 – San Holo

February 6 – Cory Wong

March 2 – Sleater-Kinney

Dates TBA

Dates TBA

February 21 – Gov’t Mule

March 16 – Kansas

April 5 – Chris Botti

Dates TBA

Dates TBA