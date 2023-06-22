NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s officially theme park season! If you’re looking for extreme roller coasters or a park that caters to the whole family, The Themed Entertainment Association has compiled a list of the most popular theme parks from around the world.

It should be no surprise that Mickey Mouse and his friends dominate the top five spots on the list. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland Park in California take up the number one and two spots, respectively. From 2021 to 2022, Magic Kingdom saw a 35% growth from 12,691 visitors to 17,133 visitors. Disneyland’s jump for the same period was a 97% growth from 8,573 to 16,881.

The rest of the top five most popular theme parks are in Japan. Both of the parks at Tokyo Disney Resort come in at spots three and four and Universal Studios Japan follows at number five.

The report covers the past three years and documents the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on theme park attendance. Magic Kingdom’s 2022 numbers are still a couple thousand behind 2019’s 20,963 attendance numbers. Same with Disneyland, whose 2019’s attendance numbers are just about 2,000 more than 2022’s numbers.