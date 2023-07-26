ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Food trucks have become very popular around Albuquerque with their quick service and availability to move around from place to place. Now, there are so many great choices throughout the city that it can be hard to choose where to go.

KRQE News 13 asked our viewers to tell us what their favorite food trucks are around Albuquerque. Here’s what they had to say:

Fan Favorite Food Trucks in Albuquerque

*The following list is based on the opinions from KRQE viewer input

Mexican and New Mexican

Asian and Fusion

Salvadoran

Barbeque

Italian

Burgers, Sandwiches, and Hotdogs

Chicken

Desserts and Drinks

The mobility of food trucks can be a great thing, but it can also make it hard to locate your favorite vendors. Below is a list of a few helpful food truck locator sites.

Food Truck Locators