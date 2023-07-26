ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Food trucks have become very popular around Albuquerque with their quick service and availability to move around from place to place. Now, there are so many great choices throughout the city that it can be hard to choose where to go.
KRQE News 13 asked our viewers to tell us what their favorite food trucks are around Albuquerque. Here’s what they had to say:
Fan Favorite Food Trucks in Albuquerque
*The following list is based on the opinions from KRQE viewer input
Mexican and New Mexican
- Barrigas ABQ
- Birrieria y acos Alex Tijuana Style
- Don Choche
- Dusty Dogos
- El Mero Mero
- Fusion Tacos
- Gorditas LaLoti LLC
- La Catrina
- Laura’s Flamin’ Enchis -N- More
- Los Gomez
- Los Pookies
- Los Tacos Del Junior
- Mi Taco Su Taco
- Ocean Desert LLC
- Rio Tacos
- Sanchez Tacos
- Stuffed Lust
- Taco Bus
- Tacos El Muchacho Alegre
- Tacos La Mordida
- Taco Zone LLC
- Teos Tacos
- The Familia Food Truck
- Tia Maria’s Kitchen
- Tijuas Tacos
- Valencia’s
Asian and Fusion
Salvadoran
Barbeque
- ABQ Grill ‘n ‘Que
- BIG BOI BBQ
- Craft Q
- Grandma’s House BBQ
- Kimos Hawaiian BBQ
- Mighty Mike’s Meats
- Nomads BBQ
- Roadside Smokehouse
- Rollin’ Coal 505 BBQ
- Tantrum Barbecue
Italian
Burgers, Sandwiches, and Hotdogs
- Chalkboard Eats
- Chef T’s House
- Dawgs for a Cause
- Game Changer Grill
- One Stop Chill N Fill
- Phat Stax Burgers and More
- Rollin’ In Hot
- PR Snack Shack
- Sonora Dogs
- Sparky Chicano Dawgs
- Stackers Burger Co
- The Munchie Truck
- Urban Hotdog Company
Chicken
Desserts and Drinks
- A+ Creperie
- Bing Tea
- Cerealsly Sweet
- Kelley Kones
- Kiwi’s Cheezy Cakes
- Mokau Coffee & Snacks
- Mrs. Sprinkles Ice Cream
- The Original Oasis Fruit Drinks
- With Love Waffles
- Wow Wow Lemonade ABQ
The mobility of food trucks can be a great thing, but it can also make it hard to locate your favorite vendors. Below is a list of a few helpful food truck locator sites.