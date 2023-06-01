ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The West Mesa Aquatic Center has undergone renovations and is ready for its 2023 season. The center celebrated its 25th anniversary with a reopening to welcome the outdoor pool season on June 1, 2023.

The facility spent around $3 million on upgrades for the center. Renovations have been made to the indoor and outdoor play areas, slides, the scoreboard and timing system at the Olympic pool, and more.

The center has seen an estimated one million visitors over its 25 years in operation. City officials say aquatic centers are very important to the safety of the community, especially with the Rio Grande flowing so high this year.